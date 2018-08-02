ASUS Announces FX External HDDs with AURA Sync RGB

ASUS Expands Their Storage Portfolio

Motherboard manufacturer ASUS is further expanding their storage solutions with the new FX series external drives. This external drive matches ASUS’ ROG Strix series with its brushed aluminium enclosure and RGB LED pattern. Naturally, it is fully compatible with their AURA Sync RGB LED system. That means users can synchronize it with Aura-enabled components and peripherals.

What Other Features Does This External HDD Have?

Other than the AURA Sync feature, each drive boasts secure 256-bit AES encryption and data compression. It also comes ready with bundled software for a full backup solution, including PC and mobile data, social media, and cloud storage.

Furthermore, it has a USB 3.1 Gen1 x 1 connector using ASM1153E controller. Which is also fully backwards compatible with USB 2.0 units. However, keep in mind that using USB 3.1 Gen1 provides up to 5Gbps transfer rates, while USB 2.0 is limited to 485Mbps. It is also through this USB connection that it synchronizes with the AURA Sync. So users can match it with their laptops, as well as desktop PCs as long as it is plugged-in.

The storage solution which measures 128 x 80 x 16.3 mm and only weighs 145 grams is available in two SKUs. The EHD-A1T provides 1TB capacity, while the EHD-A2T model provides 2TB of storage.