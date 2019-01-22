ASUS Announces the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo EVO Video Card

/ 2 hours ago

ASUS Announces the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo EVO Video Card

RTX 2070 with Blower-Style Cooling

ASUS is launching a new GeForce RTX 2070 video card variant with a blower-style cooling mechanism. With the Founder’s Edition models switching to dual fan coolers, this blower-style approach is a throwback to an old video card cooling tradition.

On a blower-style cooler, cool air is drawn directly from the fan opening only. So there are no openings on the shroud body. After which, hot air is then blown through a specially designed rear IO grate.

ASUS Announces the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo EVO Video Card

In order for optimal heat exhaustion, ASUS dedicates the entire top part of the rear IO for ventilation slots. Forgoing the USB-C connector and moving the DisplayPort to the bottom row. In fact, more than half the rear IO bracket is for ventilation. While there are no USB-C connectors, there are still two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPorts (1.4) available.

Aside from switching cooling solutions, ASUS also opted to remove the NVLink. So users looking to run an SLI setup are out of luck.

ASUS Announces the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo EVO Video Card

Other than those differences, this Turbo EVO version is identical to the Turbo (non-EVO version). Both also have dual ball-bearing 80mm IP5X fans and subtle gradient lighting on the side. The two are also subject to ASUS 144-hour validation stability test prior to shipping out with 1410MHz base clock speeds and 1620MHz boost in Gaming mode or 165MHz boost clock in OC mode.

How much is the ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo EVO?

ASUS did not reveal official pricing at this time. However, considering the RTX 2070 Turbo version is currently $530 USD (via Newegg.com), expect the Turbo EVO version to have a lower price than that. Which is a good deal if you do not need to SLI or require USB-C.

ASUS Announces the GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo EVO Video Card

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results