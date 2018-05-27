ASUS Announces the Intel Kaby Lake-Powered Chromebox 3

Four New ASUS Chromebox Models

ASUS first showed off their Chromebox 3 mini-PC at CES 2018. Now they are almost here, packing four different CPU options for different types of users. These use Intel‘s Kaby Lake 7th Gen mobile CPUs. Specifically, it starts with the Celeron 3865U 1.8GGHz at the base model. Then it has the i3-7100U dual-core/quad-threaded 2.4GHz CPU for the N018U and N019U models. Lastly, the top end N020U actually uses an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R 4C/4T processor.

They all come with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, as well as Gigabit LAN port for wired network connectivity. It also has an HDMI and a DisplayPort available. The rest of the connectors A micro SD card reader, USB-C and five Type-A USB 3.0 ports. All four models make use of the built-in Intel HD 620 graphics and DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, it comes with 32GB M.2 and optional internal SSD port.

How Much Are These New ASUS Chromebox 3 PCs?

The base level Chromebox 3-N017U starts at just $249.99. Meanwhile the two i3 models are priced $449.99 and $501.99 respectively. They only differ in memory size (4GB vs 8GB). Meanwhile, the top-end N020U with a Core i7 Kaby Lake-R processor comes in at $733.99 USD.