ASUS Announces the ROG Strix Helios Case

The First Gaming Chassis from ASUS ROG Strix

ASUS has finally released the first gaming chassis from their Republic of Gamers ROG Strix brand. This is the new ROG Strix Helios, a mid-tower chassis that can house an E-ATX motherboard.

The chassis measures 250 x 591 x 565mm and weighs in at 18kg. It is made of Aluminium, Steel and tempered glass with ABS plastic parts.

It also has a very spacious interior which supports CPU coolers up to 190mm tall and video cards up to 450mm long. The chassis also has plenty of room for radiators including 420mm at the front, and 360mm at the top.

Even the expansion slot has room with 8 slots for PCIe devices. Plus, it comes ready for an optional vertical GPU mounting. Even the front panel is modern with a USB Type-C connector port and four USB 3.0 ports available.

Since it is a ROG Strix product, it also comes with fancy RGB LED lighting. See it in action for yourself via the official trailer below:



How Much is the ASUS ROG Strix Helios Gaming Case?

The case is available in the UK this April and will be at an MSRP of £249.99.

For more information, visit the official product page.