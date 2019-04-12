ASUS Announces the ROG Strix Helios Case

/ 5 hours ago
ASUS Announces the ROG Strix Helios Gaming Case

The First Gaming Chassis from ASUS ROG Strix

ASUS has finally released the first gaming chassis from their Republic of Gamers ROG Strix brand. This is the new ROG Strix Helios, a mid-tower chassis that can house an E-ATX motherboard.

ASUS Announces the ROG Strix Helios Gaming Case

The chassis measures 250 x 591 x 565mm and weighs in at 18kg. It is made of Aluminium, Steel and tempered glass with ABS plastic parts.

ASUS Announces the ROG Strix Helios Gaming Case

It also has a very spacious interior which supports CPU coolers up to 190mm tall and video cards up to 450mm long. The chassis also has plenty of room for radiators including 420mm at the front, and 360mm at the top.

Even the expansion slot has room with 8 slots for PCIe devices. Plus, it comes ready for an optional vertical GPU mounting. Even the front panel is modern with a USB Type-C connector port and four USB 3.0 ports available.

Since it is a ROG Strix product, it also comes with fancy RGB LED lighting. See it in action for yourself via the official trailer below:

How Much is the ASUS ROG Strix Helios Gaming Case?

The case is available in the UK this April and will be at an MSRP of £249.99.

For more information, visit the official product page.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!