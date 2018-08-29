ASUS Back to School Sale Offers Huge Savings on ROG Laptops

Lowest Price on ASUS RoG Laptops Yet

The folks over at ASUS currently are running a big back to school sale event, offering savings on ROG gaming laptops. Needless to say, this sale is only for a limited time, but there are multiple offers available. So different users can find what fits their budget better.

What Kind of Sale Offers are Available?

The first is the 15.6″ FX504GD-E4603T notebook with a full HD IPS display. Inside, it has an Intel Core i5 8300H Quad Core CPU with 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. As for storage, it includes a 1TB drive sped up with 16GB of Intel Optane memory.

This entry version of the ROG FX504 notebook usually costs £849.99 but it is now only £669.99 via Amazon, Box.co.uk, Very.co.uk, Overclockers UK, and AO.com.

The second offer is the 15.6″ FX504GM-EN150T with a 120Hz 3ms display. This one has a more powerful Core i7-8750H 6-core CPU and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU inside. It also has 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 with 1TB of storage. However, instead of Optane Memory, ASUS bundles this with a 256GB SSD for the OS drive. Furthermore, purchasing this laptop includes a bonus rucksack and mouse worth £99.

This higher-end version of the FX504 notebook usually costs £1299.99 but it is now only £999.99. You can get it via Amazon, Box.co.uk, Very.co.uk, Overclockers UK, AO.com, Scan UK, and Laptops Direct.

The third offer is another FX504 laptop (FX504GM-EN150T). This time it has the GTX 1060 6GB GPU, but with an Intel Core i5 8300H processor. It has the same 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 and 1TB storage with 256GB SSD as the second offer. It even includes the bonus rucksack and mouse as well.

This mid-range version of the FX504 notebook usually costs £1199.99 but it is now only £899.99. You can get it via Amazon, Box.co.uk, Very.co.uk, Overclockers UK, AO.com, eBuyer, Scan UK, and Laptops Direct.

Lastly, the fourth offer is the most feature-packed of all. It is the GL703GS-E5011T which has a 17.3″ full HD 144Hz IPS display. Inside it has an Intel Core i7-8750H with 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4, paired with NVIDIA’s GTX 1080 8GB GPU. It also has a 1TB storage drive with a 256GB SSD. However, the 1TB drive is the Seagate FireCuda SHDD hybrid drive. The 256GB SSD is also much faster since it is a PCIe instead of a SATA SSD.

This GL703 notebook usually costs £1899.99 but it is now only £1499.97. You can get it via Amazon, Box.co.uk, eBuyer, Scan UK, and Laptops Direct.

For more information, visit https://asus.co.uk/rogbts/