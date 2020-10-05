ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Revealed

With the official launch of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 having been pushed back until October 29th, a date that through pure coincidence (we’re sure) just happens to be the day after AMD launches its Radeon 6000 GPUs, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding both of these graphics cards, but perhaps a little more towards the 3070. This is particularly so when you consider that Nvidia has said that they’ll be at least as good as a 2080 Ti while only costing around £450 (for Founders Edition designs anyway).

With this change in date, however, this clearly has given custom AIB partners more time to finalize their designs and marketing, but put simply, pretty much everyone at this point is seemingly twiddling their thumbs until that date hits. Well, if you wanted some news regarding the 3070, ASUS has happily obliged us by releasing images of three of their custom GPU designs.

ASUS 3070 TUF GAMING

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards

Although no specifications for the designs have yet been confirmed, through images released we have confirmation of the following ASUS GeForce 3070 GPU designs:

TUF GAMING

ROG STRIX

3070 DUAL

The only moderately disappointing (albeit not entirely surprising) reveal we see in these images is that, by and large, the designs will be pretty much the same seen with their 3080 graphics cards. Albeit, none of them are unattractive so, I guess if it’s not broken, why attempt to fix it?

ASUS 3070 ROG STRIX

When Will We Know More?

With the formal release of the Nvidia 3070 set for October 29th, this will likely also represent the date in which embargos are lifted and where specifications and performance levels will finally be confirmed. As such, if you want to learn more about these GPUs as the launch happens, you can check out the official ASUS website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!