ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Image Leaks Online

With the launch of Nvidia’s new 30XX graphics card platform expected tomorrow, we’ve already seen a number of custom GPU designs slip out a little early. For example, we’ve seen designs from both Gainward (check the link here) and Zotac (check the link here) sneak out over the weekend and, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that today it’s the turn of ASUS and an image of their Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 ROG Strix has also snuck out the gate a little early!

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX

In comparative terms to the other leaks seen, this one is far more limited. For example, we don’t have an exact product name, we don’t have any specifications, and the image below is the only one (currently) out in the wild.

What we do know, however, is that this is from at least one of their planned Nvidia 3090 ROG STRIX custom designs and that, in terms of thickness, it does appear that this GPU will be slightly wider at (around) a 2.7 PCI socket size. Something that does appear to be fairly standard to all other leaked custom AIB graphics cards so far.

What Do We Think?

The ever-growing mountain of evidence continues to tie into rumors that custom AIB partner 30XX graphics cards are pretty much ready to go and ASUS is almost certainly now added to that list! All we’re waiting on now is for Nvidia to officially launch the range and for them to give everyone a green light in regards to a release day.

Make no bones about it though, while the ‘Founders Edition’ cards will be interesting, we’re all more than a little curious to see what AIB partners will be able to do with them too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!