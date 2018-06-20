Asus Gets Ultra Ultra Ultra Wide With Display Tech

ASUS Computex 2018

As one of the biggest names in the PC hardware market and beyond, ASUS has a lot to live up to. Fortunately, at Computex 2018 they didn’t disappoint us. While I’m sure you’re here for the ultra ultra ultra wide monitor, let’s kick things off with their new gaming monitor!

ROG SWIFT PG27UQ

Now, this truly is a display to behold, offering up a true 4K panel with HDR 1000 Nits. For those of you who don’t know, that’s high enough to meet the HDR Premium specification and comes thanks to their use of Quantum Dot Tech.

However, it gets better, as this panel runs at a staggering 144 Hz with G-Sync. Just a shame it’s going to be on the heavy side of $2000, but at least it’s a start, the tech will filter down to consumer-friendly models eventually.

ASUS VG49V

16×9 is old hat these days it seems, with 21:9 monitors becoming more popular than ever. However, 21:9 is nothing compared to this staggering 32:9 extremely wide display from ASUS. As ASUS themselves say “unlock your peripheral vision” by ramming it full of monitor apparently. With a pixel crunching resolution of 3840 x 1080, it’s 4K wide and Full HD tall!

The monitor uses the latest Adaptive Sync (FreeSync) for tearing free image reproduction too.

You’ll find all the usual tricks here too, such as Extreme Low Motion Blur, as well as PbP, GameFast lag reduction, GameVision enhancement hotkey, and low flicker/blue light.

