ASUS Introduces the ROG Strix B365-G Gaming Motherboard

First B365 Chipset Motherboard From ASUS ROG Strix

ASUS is announcing their first B365 chipset motherboard under the ROG Strix line. This B365 chipset replaces the existing B360 and is compatible with Intel 9th Gen Core CPUs.

The ROG Strix B365-G Gaming uses a micro-ATX form factor, so it has room for one PCIe x1 slot and two PCIe x16 slots. Keep in mind that the second PCIe x16 slot at the bottom is only wired as x4 electrically, so you can’t run NVIDIA video cards in SLI.

Despite the small size, ASUS managed to put three M.2 slots on the board. Two of which are for storage supporting NVMe or SATA SSDs (M Key). Meanwhile, the third is for mounting an optional Wi-Fi/Bluetooth card (E Key). Wired network otherwise comes courtesy of Intel’s i219V and additional storage options include 6x SATA3 ports.

The ROG SupremeFX audio subsystem uses the customized Realtek ALC1220 codec (S1220A). This audio solution uses dual OP Amps and has built-in impedance sensing for both front and rear headphone outputs.

For the full specifications, visit the official ROG StrixB365-G Gaming product page.

How Much is the ASUS ROG STrix B365-G Gaming Motherboard?

ASUS did not reveal any pricing information at this time. However, expect it to be priced around $100 USD once it becomes available.