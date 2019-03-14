ASUS Introduces TUF Gaming and Phoenix GTX 1660 Video Cards

Two Options for GTX 1060 Replacement

NVIDIA has released their second RTX-free Turing 12nm GPU in the form of the GTX 1660. This video card priced at around $200 is intended to replace their previous generation GTX 1060 graphics card.

As NVIDIA’s partner, ASUS is initially launching two variants using this latest GPU. These are the TUF Gaming and Phoenix GTX 1660 graphics cards. Each with their own design and targeting GTX 1060 3GB and GTX 1060 6GB price points.

What is the Difference Between the Two ASUS GTX 1660?

The most obvious difference is the physical size. The TUF version is the higher-end of the two, so it has dual 80mm fans and comes with a backplate. To earn the TUF label, this video card survived a 144-hour validation program by ASUS.

Meanwhile, the GTX 1660 Phoenix is a compact, single-fan video card ideal for Mini-ITX setups. Despite the smaller size, it has a larger 100mm fan, ensuring that the Turing GPU gets enough active cooling.

The TUF variant’s core clock boosts up to 1830MHz in OC mode (1800Mhz in Gaming Mode). On the other hand, the Phoenix variant boosts up to 1815MHz in OC mode (1785MHz in Gaming mode). Both have DVI-D, HDMI 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b connectors for display output.

How Much are These ASUS GTX 1660 Video Cards?



The GTX 1660 Phoenix starts at just £199.99, while the TUF GTX 1660 has an MSRP of £244.99. Both are available now for pre-order with stock expected the following week.