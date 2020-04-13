ASUS Launches AMD 4800H A15 / A17 Gaming Laptops

ASUS is, without a doubt, one of the world-leaders in laptop design and with the launch of the AMD Ryzen 4XXX series of mobile processors, it was hardly surprising that they were going to take advantage of these excellent new CPUs in their notebook designs.

In this regard, however, ASUS has hit us with something of a double-whammy. You see, they haven’t just released one laptop design featuring the AMD 4800H, they’ve released two!

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 / A17

Representing a design that looks to combine performance and price. Offering the latest AMD Ryzen 4800H processor, however, this is undoubtedly one of the most impressive aspects of their design. So, just what can you get from them? – Well, let’s take a look at some of the details and specifications!

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

As there are two models based on a similar theme, their comments are pretty much the same for both models. The main key difference, however, is in how far the components can go.

Starting with the A15:

“Geared for serious gaming and real-world durability, the TUF Gaming A15 is a fully-loaded Windows 10 Pro gaming laptop that can carry you to victory. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series CPU and GeForce RTX™ 2060 GPU, action-packed gameplay is fast, fluid, and fully saturates speedy IPS-level displays up to 144Hz. Even while boasting a smaller and more portable chassis than its predecessors, this gaming laptop also features a larger 90Wh battery for superior battery life. Efficient self-cleaning cooling combines with TUF’s signature military-grade durability to make this battle-tested road warrior a reliable ally for gamers on the go.”

For more information on the ASUS A15, you can check out the official website via the link here!

Now onto the A17:

“Geared for serious gaming and real-world durability, the TUF Gaming A17 is a fully-loaded Windows 10 Pro gaming laptop that can carry you to victory. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series CPU and GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GPU, action-packed gameplay is fast, fluid, and fully saturates speedy IPS-level displays up to 120Hz. Even while boasting a smaller and more portable chassis than its predecessors, this gaming laptop also features a larger 90Wh battery for superior battery life. Efficient self-cleaning cooling combines with TUF’s signature military-grade durability to make this battle-tested road warrior a reliable ally for gamers on the go.”

For more information on the ASUS A17, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Being from the ASUS TUF Gaming range, while this is still a highly-reputable line of laptop models, they’re clearly not going to pack a notably ‘top-spec’ level of performance. ASUS will be saving that for their ‘Zephyrus’ designs.

With the A15 available for around $1,000 and the A17 for $1,100, however, these do still pack a remarkable level of value and with that monster AMD 4800H processor, they should also pack a heck of a punch!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!