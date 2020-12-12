ASUS Launches its Next-Gen ExpertBook B9

ASUS has today announced the launch of the ExpertBook B9, the next generation of the 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning mobile powerhouse, which is proudly the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop. The latest ExpertBook B9 models inherit all the strong features of the previous generation. It’s engineered with the latest cutting-edge up to 11th-Gen Intel Core processors with built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics for serious performance and visual excellence, Thunderbolt 4 for flexible connections at warp speed, AdaptiveLock proximity sensor for ultrafast logins and security, and AI noise-cancelation technology for undisturbed video calls – perfect for the remote working patterns imposed by the current pandemic environment.

ASUS ExpertBook B9

Despite these vast improvements in performance and functionality, ExpertBook B9 retains its prestigious record as being the world’s lightest 14″ business laptop – weighing a mere 2.2 lb. It also offers close to a full day battery life for on the go use. ASUS has also strived to make ExpertBook B9 an environmentally-conscious choice. It is both Energy Star 7.1-certified and rated by EPEAT Gold, offering an assurance of energy efficiency that reduces operating costs over the long term. Even the packaging is environmentally conscious and useful, with the accessory box transforming into a laptop stand for instant elevation with an ecological nod.

ExpertBook B9’s thin chassis would seem to be at odds with its rugged construction and high-performance specifications, but our engineers made sure that performance, durability, and longevity came together in perfect harmony. A combination of cutting-edge technologies enable high efficient video conferencing, seamless login, and snappier responsiveness in a smaller and lighter form factor. Extremely portable, powerful and tough, ExpertBook B9 is the ideal partner in the corporate world.

Lightweight & Gutsy!

The ExpertBook B9 is incredibly thin and light, and is encased in a magnesium-lithium-alloy chassis, yet still has room for a battery that lasts for days of real-world use. The 2.2 lb ExpertBook B9 packs a 66 Wh battery that stores enough juice for close to a full day – all in a 14.9-mm-thin profile.

Fast-charging support brings the battery up to 60% of maximum capacity in just 45 minutes, so there’s no need to worry about downtime on the road.

Despite its thin profile, ExpertBook B9 is loaded with I/O ports. These include cutting-edge Thunderbolt 4, the next generation of the universal cable connectivity solution that offers support for the next-level USB4 interface, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, dual 4K display output and fast charging. It also offers standard USB Type-A and HDMI outputs, plus a wired network connectivity with a unique MAC address for easy device management.

Military Grade Durability

ExpertBook B9 is remarkably durable, too. It meets the next-level and industry-leading MIL-STD 810H US military standard test, which is more rigorous and demanding than ever before. It is also subject to drop tests, shock tests, vibration tests, extremes of high and temperatures, and days subjected to humidity levels of 95%.

Our engineers took things even further to prove that ExperBook B9 is built tough. Connectors are inserted and removed from the ports 5,000 times, up to 30 kg of force is placed on the reinforced lid, keys are struck 10-million times, and the lid is opened and closed up to 50,000 times. We also intentionally spill various liquids on the keyboard. After all that, we’re confident that ExpertBook B9 is able to withstand the rigors of the daily grind.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ASUS has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the ExpertBook B9, nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does arrive with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this exciting new laptop design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

