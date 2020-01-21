ASUS Launches its ROG Theta Electret Premium Headset

In announcing its product release, ASUS ROG has officially launched the Theta Electret Premium. A fully-analog designed gaming headset packing a huge bundle of great features for the enthusiast user!

Yes, you read that correctly. This is fully-analog with ASUS ditching both USB DAC and even the RGB-illuminated ROG logo in favor of a simpler, but arguably better, technology.

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“ROG Theta 7.1 is a premium 7.1 surround-sound gaming headset that has 8 discrete Essence drivers along with powerful virtual bass for precise positioning and sensational audio. [The] ROG Theta7.1 is also the industry’s first to have the AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone that ensures unmatched crystal-clear in-game communication. ROG Theta 7.1 also features customized ROG home-theater grade 7.1 DAC and four high-res ESS 9601 headphone drivers which help deliver lossless audio that makes games come alive.”

7.1 surround sound with eight ASUS Essence drivers and virtual subwoofers for incredibly immersive gaming audio and powerful bass

AI noise-canceling microphone offers crystal-clear in-game voice communication

Four ESS 9601 headphone drivers and exclusively customized ROG home-theater-grade 7.1 DAC provide exceptional lossless audio

USB-C connector for compatibility with PC, Mac, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and smart devices.

3.5m Connection for the Theta Electret Premium

ROG Hybrid Ear Cushions with specialized fast-cooling fabric and eyewear-friendly design provide uncompromised comfort

Armoury II software enables tuning of virtual bass and other audio profiles

What Do We Think?

Of the two headsets now released under the Theta branding, the Theta Electret Premium is undoubtedly a very interesting creature. Featuring a 3.5m input design, this is certainly a shift away from the more common USB-C platform.

You can, of course, buy the ‘standard’ Theta featuring USB connectivity and all the RGB jazz that goes with it. The Electret Premium, however, is undoubtedly going to be an appealing option for many!

For more information, you can check out the official ASUS product website via the link here! – Expected to hit shelves in the coming weeks, the only missing piece of the puzzle is how much these will cost. Given that these are a ‘Premium’ design, however, expect something around the £100-£200 area.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design and features? Are you planning on getting one of these? In addition, which was the last gaming headset you purchased? – Let us know in the comments!