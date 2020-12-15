ASUS Launches Nvidia 30XX ROG Strix White Variants

Over the last year, there has definitely been something of a trend for hardware manufacturers to take their existing products and re-release them to the market in a bright white coloring. It almost feels like the RGB-trend a couple of years ago. Essentially, the same product, but with a new aesthetic twist.

If you are, however, a fan of bright white system components, then you’re going to want to check these out as ASUS has just announced the launch of it’s ‘new’ Nvidia 30XX ROG Strix White Edition graphics cards!

ASUS 30XX ROG Strix White Edition

So, what’s new here exactly? – Well, it basically all boils down to the aesthetics. Yes, these graphics cards are pretty much exactly the same as their current Nvidia 3090/3080/3070 ROG Strix designs with the main key focus being that they are now available (albeit, we use that word loosely because good luck getting hold of any Nvidia 30XX GPU at the moment) in a ‘White Edition’ design.

So, in a nutshell, you can expect pretty much the exact level of comparative performance between these ‘white edition’ GPUs and their ‘standard’ ROG Strix models. It simply boils down to which you prefer to look at!

Price & Availability

While ASUS has officially announced the launch of these new ROG Strix 30XX White Edition graphics cards, they haven’t gone as far to say when we can expect them to hit retailers nor how much we can expect them to cost when they do. Albeit, experience tells us that we can expect these ‘white edition’ GPUs to be a little bit more comparatively expensive than the ‘standard’ variants.

If you do, however, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official ASUS product website/s via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!