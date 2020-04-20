ASUS Launches ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU

Releasing last year, the ASUS ROG Strix ‘White’ PSUs were undoubtedly some of the most eye-catching designs on the market. At the time, however, the maximum wattage of the series was limited to 750w. Not that this isn’t, incidentally, a perfectly acceptable level for most gaming PCs.

Following the launch of a new 850w model, however, we now have a new top dog in the range that’s still as brilliantly white as ever!

Features

  • ROG heatsinks cover critical components, delivering lower temperatures and reduced noise.
  • Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.
  • Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.
  • 0dB Technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
  • An 80 Plus Gold Certification is the result of Japanese capacitors and other premium components.
  • White Edition Design include a white case, modular cables, stickers, and magnets.
  • Fully modular cables keep your rig neat and tidy.
  • 10-year warranty included.
What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“The ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU features sleeved modular cables, a variety of decals, and is dressed to compliment the aesthetics of a white gaming rig. Massive ROG heatsinks trickle down from the mighty ROG Thor series and Axial-tech fan design from our premium NVIDIA RTX™ graphics cards also make an appearance. Below the surface, low RDS (on) MOSFETs and premium Japanese capacitors take on power delivery with ease. The result is an incredibly quiet and efficient power supply with the reserves to handle the most intense gaming scenarios.”

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official ASUS product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While ASUS has yet to confirm any pricing for this new PSU release, with it’s gold-rated efficiency and huge 10-year warranty, we wouldn’t expect to see much change from around £130. If you do, however, want a distinctive power supply that packs an impressive level of design and performance, this is undoubtedly it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

