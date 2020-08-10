ASUS Launches TUF Gaming Bronze Series PSUs

It’s hard to deny that over the last few months that ASUS has been making a notable effort to expand it’s TUF Gaming brand. Perhaps to change some misconceived reputation with consumers surrounding it, or maybe just because they’d like another prestige branding option beyond ROG (Republic of Gamers). With the launch of a brand new series of Bronze-rated efficiency power supplies, however, this is yet another indication that ASUS really does mean business with TUF Gaming!

ASUS TUF Gaming Power Supplies

Coming in wattage outputs between 450-750w, there is clearly a decent selection on offer here to suit the vast majority of gaming PC systems. Better still, with a fully-modular design and 80-Plus Bronze efficiency rating, they also tick all the right boxes in terms of a quality design.

With masses of very fancy features, it certainly appears to be a range well worth some consideration.

Features

Capacitors and chokes pass demanding tests to achieve Military-grade Certification.

Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.

can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs. A protective PCB coating protects against moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures.

protects against moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures. An 80 Plus Bronze Certification is earned with high-quality components that pass rigorous testing.

is earned with high-quality components that pass rigorous testing. Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.

features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure. 0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.

lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence. Sleeved cables leave your rig looking tactically clean.

leave your rig looking tactically clean. 6-year warranty included.

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“TUF Gaming series PSUs bring military-grade components and a robust cooling solution together to create a power platform you can depend on. High-quality capacitors and chokes undergo a myriad of tests, including extreme temperatures and vibration tests, to ensure they meet rigorous military specifications. An Axial-tech fan with a dual ball fan bearing design offers more longevity than other fan types, increasing the overall lifespan of the product. It’s the perfect PSU to slot into a TUF Gaming rig or any DIY build designed to power through AAA games for years to come.”

Where Can I Learn More?

Although ASUS has (somewhat quietly) launched this power supplies on their website, there is no news yet regarding regional availability nor what kind of MSRP we can expect. If you do, however, want to learn more about these new power supplies, you can check out the official product listings via the link here!

