ASUS Launches the TUF Gaming VG279QL1A HDR 27-Inch Monitor

ASUS is, without a doubt, one of the most respected names when it comes to PC hardware and peripherals. Since the start of the year, however, we have seen a very significant push from the company to enhance the ‘TUF Gaming‘ branding. While not necessarily pushing it to the lengths of ‘Republic of Gamers’, it seems pretty clear that ASUS wants ‘TUF Gaming’ to mean more to consumers than it currently does. And, with the official launch of the TUF Gaming VG279QL1A HDR gaming monitor, it seems that this new product shouldn’t do that remit any harm at all!

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QL1A HDR 27-Inch Monitor

Packaging loads of exceptionally good features (such as a 165Hz refresh rate, 27-inch screen size, and 1ms (MPRT) response rate) it’s pretty clear that ASUS is looking for this new display to be a very popular choice amongst the competitive or enthusiast gaming community. The products official description reads:

“TUF Gaming VG279QL1A is a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) HDR IPS display with an ultrafast 165Hz* refresh rate. Designed for gamers and others seeking immersive gameplay, it offers some serious specs. But there’s more… Its exclusive ELMB function features a 1ms MPRT response time and Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™ Premium) technology, for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering.”

Features

27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor with ultrafast 165*Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

FreeSync™ Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce* graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeon graphics cards *Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series, RTX 20 series and newer graphics cards.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Although ASUS has not yet revealed pricing nor an official release date, based on the fact that the product website is officially live, we can likely expect to see these hitting retailers within the next few weeks. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new gaming monitor, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

