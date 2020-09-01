ASUS Launches V241DA/M241DA All-in-One Desktop PCs

/ 20 mins ago
ASUS V241DA/M241DA All-in-One Desktop PCs

ASUS has today announced the launch of its new AiO V241DA/M241DA all-in-one desktop PC systems. The stylish ASUS AiO PCs offer powerful performance in an elegantly designed, space-saving all-in-one desktop PC form factor. Enjoy an immersive, edge-to-edge viewing experience with the 23.8-inch Full HD anti-glare display featuring a near-invisible NanoEdge slim bezel design. The display offers a wide 178° viewing angles and 100% sRGB color gamut for vivid and realistic-looking colors enhanced with exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life Video technologies. The ASUS AiO V241DA/M241DA also includes an optional touchscreen display, available on select models.

Designed for effortless performance and smooth multitasking, the ASUS AiO V241DA/M241DA is powered by an up to AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage space for superfast data performance. Experience high-speed connectivity with options for dual band 2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and Ethernet via an RJ45 LAN port, as well as extensive I/O access that includes four USB 3.2 Gen 1 and two HDMI ports (HDMI-in and HDMI-out) on the back of the PC for easy cable management. The V241DA/M241DA also comes with a sleek full-size wired keyboard and mouse (wireless keyboard and mouse available on select models).

The ASUS AiO V241DA/M241DA has a powerful ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system incorporating two front-facing high-quality stereo speakers that are capable of delivering 6 W of pure and rich sound and benefit from an advanced bass-reflex design that’s typically only available in hi-fi speaker systems. The V241DA/M241DA also makes it easy to stay in touch with family, friends and colleagues with a 720p HD video camera and an advanced array of Microsoft Cortana-compatible microphones to filter out distracting background noises.

Specifications

Price & Availability

ASUS has announced that these new desktop PC designs are available to purchase now with an MSRP in the region of $519.99 USD. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new releases, you can check out the official ASUS website via the link here!

