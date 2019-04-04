ASUS Launching ROG Strix Scope Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Equipped with Cherry MX Switches

ASUS is finally ready to launch their new ROG Strix Scope mechanical gaming keyboard they first announced at CES 2019. These are using the tried and true, made in Germany Cherry MX switch. Cherry actually featured this new keyboard last month on their YouTube channel. The video of which you can see below:

According to ASUS, the ROG Strix Scope is designed mainly for first-person shooter games. They have even used silver WASD key cluster keycaps to emphasize this. A keycap puller is included in the accessory, and users can swap these out with uniform keycaps or other aftermarket option.

The body of the keyboard itself has an aluminium brushed metal top plate. Making it extremely durable, while looking good.

What is unique about the Scope however, is its Stealth mode. Pressing the Stealth key lets users hide all of the apps you have running and mute your audio. Thus giving you a bit of privacy when the phone rings or someone walks in uninvited.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Strix Scope?

ASUS did not reveal any pricing information at this time. Although what is known is that ASUS is offering a variety of switch options for it. Users can choose between Cherry MX RGB Red, Brown, Blue, Black, Silent Red, and Speed Silver switches .