ASUS Listing Hints at How Much Custom Nvidia 3080’s Will Cost!

Since the formal launch of the Nvidia 30XX series of graphics cards, while we have already seen a lot of AIB-partners reveal their own custom designs, to date we have seen very little in terms of how much they will cost when directly compared to the ‘Founders Edition’ models. – I mean, we know they’ll cost more, we just don’t (or didn’t) have any indication as to how much extra.

Well, following a listing on UK retailer Overclockers UK, an ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 may have just given us our first indication as to what we can expect!

ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 Graphics Card

Representing what will likely be one of ASUS’ ‘top-tier’ Nvidia 3080 designs, although the listing primarily contains placeholder details (with no base or boost clock speeds confirmed), we can see that not only is it available for pre-order on September 17th, but also that it will come with a price tag of £848.99.

So, when compared to Nvidia’s Founders Edition prices, how does this stack up? Well, somewhat conveniently in terms of me having to tax my brain, the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 is around £200 more expensive than the Nvidia OEM design. Quite a significant difference and one that I daresay many would hope would be reflected in a much stronger comparative performance.

What Do We Think?

If we were to attempt to suggest that consumers should expect around a £200 mark-up for custom cards, that would be a bit of a disingenuous conclusion. As we noted above, this GPU from ASUS will likely represent one of their top versions of the Nvidia 3080 and, as such, these designs (regardless of the manufacturer) will always carry a more premium price tag. While it’s entirely possible that some ‘custom’ designs will be available for £649 though, expect this to basically be their own take on reference designs that’ll likely, in terms of raw specifications, be identical to Nvidia’s own.

Still, we have a confirmed custom GPU price. What about custom 3090’s though? Well, while we have no news on that yet, given that the Nvidia’s Founders Edition versions MSRP is $£1399, the honest answer is that you might not want to know!

You can, incidentally, check out the Overclockers UK retail listing for the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming OC 3080 via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!