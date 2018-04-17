ASUS Officially Launches AREZ AMD Radeon Brand

AREZ Brand Now Official

Rumours about ASUS spinning their AMD Radeon products into a separate AREZ brand turn out to be true. ASUS themselves confirm it today via press release. Deriving from the Greek god of war ‘Ares’, “AREZ-branded GPUs underlines the strong working partnership between ASUS and AMD that spans decades”, according to the statement.

Why is ASUS Doing This?

In the wake of NVIDIA‘s GeForce Partner Program, manufacturers are creating new brands specifically for their non-NVIDIA GPU products. In case you are not aware of what the GeForce Partner Program is, it basically requires their parners to use their existing gaming brands on GeForce cards only. That is if they want to continue receiving support and NVIDIA GPUs. That means that ASUS for example, cannot sell Radeon graphics cards under their Republic of Gamers brand if they want to get NVIDIA GPUs in the future. Which is why MSI and Gigabyte for example, have begun removing the “Gaming” label on their AMD products.

What are the New Video Cards in the AREZ Lineup?

The ASUS AREZ models include the following:

These video cards use Super Alloy Power II components, which reduce component buzzing by 50% under load. It is also highly efficient with active thermal levels which are 50% cooler than previous ASUS designs.

As for the actual cooling system, ASUS uses their MaxContact design with enhanced copper heat-spreaders directly on the GPU. This has a 10x flatter surface for up to 2x more contact area than traditional heatspreaders. The fan also uses a patented Wing-Blade fan design which is IP5X dust resistant and is 3x quieter in operation than previous designs. These fans also operate in a hybrid passive mode, so they stop completely when the load or GPU temperature is low enough.

ASUS is also bundling these AREZ cards with the GPU Tweak II software. This utility lets users overclock their Radeon cards easily while monitoring their GPU. AREZ graphics cards also support the latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition drivers for comprehensive control over AMD GPUs. Core features include power-saving Radeon Chill technology; Radeon WattMan for profile-based custom control of voltages, engine clocks and fan speeds1; and Radeon ReLive for easy capture and sharing of in-game action.

How Much Are These AREZ Graphics Cards?

These video cards will be available starting May 2018 in select markets. Pricing information will be available closer to launch as well.