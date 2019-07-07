ASUS PRIME X570-Pro Motherboard Review

PRIME X570-Pro

We’re celebrating the launch of the new 7nm Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs today. Not a bad launch day, I think you’ll agree. However, with both of those comes the launch of the flagship X570 chipset from AMD too! That means dozens of new motherboards hitting the market, and many of them from ASUS too. We’ve already reviewed a few ASUS boards for this launch (linked below). Of course, there’s always room for one more. We’re taking a look at the sexy beast that is the PRIME X570-Pro right now. A high-end motherboard that sits on the more affordable end of the scale; at least compared to the STRIX and Crosshair series.

It’s not lacking in good features though, even if it’s far from the flagship of their lineup. It has an impressive 12+2 Phase design, with alloy chokes and durable capacitors; more than enough grunt to overclock even on the Ryzen 9 series. There are two chunky VRM heatsinks to handle the heat, as well as the usual active chipset fan we see on most of the X570 boards.

Of course, that also means we have a full array of PCIe 4.0 features, including 3 16x PCIe lanes, and 3 4x PCIe lanes. If that’s not enough, there’s also a pair of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 mounts, one of which has their heat-sink pre-installed.

Other perks include a pre-installed rear I/O shield, where you’ll find 1GbE Intel LAN, Realtek S1220A audio, and USB Type-C. As I said, it may not be the flagship board of your dreams, but it’s still ticking all those premium boxes for the budding PC enthusiast.

Features

AMD AM4 Socket: Ready for 3rd and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors

Enhanced power solution: 12+2 DrMOS power stages, ProCool connectors, alloy chokes and durable capacitors for stable power delivery

5-Way Optimization: One-click, system-wide tuning delivers optimized overclocks and intelligent cooling for CPU or GPU-intensive tasks

Industry-leading cooling options: Comprehensive controls for fans and dual pump headers, via Fan Xpert 4 or the acclaimed UEFI

M.2 heatsink: Ultra-efficient heatsink reduces M.2 SSD temperature for unthrottled transfer speeds and enhanced reliability

ASUS OptiMem: Careful routing of traces and vias to preserve signal integrity for improved memory overclocking

Next-gen connectivity: Supreme flexibility with PCIe 4.0, dual M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and front-panel header

Aura Sync RGB: Synchronize LED lighting with a vast portfolio of compatible PC gear, including next-gen addressable RGB strips

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

Show me More

We’ve got a LOT of new reviews to show you today, check out the entire list of motherboards, CPUs and graphics cards below;