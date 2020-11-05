ASUS Registers Various RTX 3060 Ti’s with the EEC

It is never uncommon that shortly prior to a graphics card release, various registrations will be made with the EEC. They are, in fact, sometimes some of the best indications that the launch is literally just around the corner! – Well, following a report via Videocardz, if we needed further confirmation that the 3060 Ti is happening (and trust me, we didn’t really) then ASUS has come to the rescue by registering six new GPU designs.

ASUS Registers Six 3060 Ti GPUs

As part of the official registration, it does confirm that, at least initial, ASUS plans to release four different GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models. Specifically:

ROG STRIX

DUAL

DUAL MINI

TUF

Phoenix

TURBO (EVO)

More so, however, through the registration names, it does also seem to confirm that the 3060 Ti will come with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. A pretty sweet spot in terms of current (non-4K) gaming.

When Will They Be Released?

We should note that Nvidia is still yet to formally confirm the launch (and existence) of the 3060 Ti. Although the unveiling was initially expected to happen any time now (with a subsequent release date on November 17th), recent developments are now suggesting that a December 2nd release date is looking far more likely.

Whatever happens, however, rest assured that we’ll be ready to bring you all the benchmarking results as soon as we get one strapped down to our benchmarking system!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti? – Let us know in the comments!