ASUS Releases the ProArt PA34VC Professional Monitor

HDR10 VESA Certified Pro Monitor

ASUS is adding one more option to their ProArt series of professional displays. This time it is the PA34VC, a curved monitor with a 3440 x 1440 ( UWQHD) IPS panel. The 34.1 inch display has a 1900R curvature with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This is up to 2x the resolution of full HD monitors. So there is more room for creativity.

It also comes with the HDR 10 VESA certification with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. It already comes pre-calibrated from the factory (Delta-E < 2), so it is ready to use right out of the box.

Otherwise, the monitor also has ASUS ProArt Calibration Technology, which offers colour accuracy tuning and uniformity compensation to make things easy when it’s time to recalibrate the display’s brightness and colour consistency. It is also compatible with major hardware calibrators such as X-Rite i1 Display Pro and Datacolor Spyder 5 series.

In terms of connectivity, users get Dual Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. That means you can connect a variety of devices with up to 40Gbps bandwidth and up to 60W power delivery. You can even charge a laptop by connecting it to the monitor.

How Much is the ASUS PA34VC ProArt Monitor?

The ProArt PA34VC will be available starting April for £1,049 (MSRP) via Amazon, SCAN Computers and Ebuyer in the UK.