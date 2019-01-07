ASUS ROG Reveal Three New Huge Gaming Monitors

ASUS ROG Monitors!

With many people owning something around a 24″-27″ monitor for their PC, having something bigger is always positive. Admittedly, when I made the switch up to a 32″ monitor, it did take more than a little adjustment. ASUS ROG, however, has just revealed three new designs, however, they are not just only offering you some impressive sizes.

In a report via The Verge, they are also offering some pretty impressive performance. These are, full-blown, gaming monitors!

What Have We Got?

As part of the Republic of Gamers line-up, ASUS has revealed the following designs;

32″ 1440p 144Hz – DisplayHDR 400

43″ 4K 120Hz -DisplayHDR 600

49″ 4K 144Hz -DisplayHDR 400

What Do We Think?

ASUS is expected to formally release all three monitors within the next month. Although we do not have any prices as of yet, I think it would be fair to speculate that we shouldn’t expect anything cheap here. In terms of their size and performance, these are offering a rather unique level of display performance.

In terms of the stats, however, the ‘smaller’ models may provide the more attractive options than the 49″ monster. For example, the 1440p monitor (which in hardware terms is a far more achievable resolution for most gamers) offers a huge refresh rate. Alternatively, the 43″ monitor offers a much higher level of HDR performance.

Anyway, you look at it, however, I can’t see many who wouldn’t want one of these sat on their desk.

What do you think? Which monitor do you like the most? – Let us know in the comments!