ASUS Reveal Intel Comet Lake-S Z490 Motherboards

With the release of the Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake-S platform expected within the next 4-8 weeks, it was only a matter of time before some of the motherboard designs for this new range would leak online. In a rather unusual turn of events, however, it seems that someone at ASUS might have gotten a little ‘click-happy’ with their website.

In a report via Videocardz, following official posts being made on their website, we have some solid images and details for at least two of their upcoming Z490 motherboard releases!

ASUS Prime Z490-P

Starting with the ASUS PRIME Z490-P, it seems pretty clear that this is going to be their ‘budget-focused’ entry to Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform. The main belief behind this lies in the fact that it doesn’t include an in-built I/O shield and that motherboard appears to lack any fancy level of RGB features. In addition, when compared to the Z490-A, this doesn’t appear to have quite as many PCI connection ports.

2 x M.2 drives

2 x PCIe x16 slots

4 x x16 slots

ASUS Prime Z490-A

Comparatively, the Prime Z490-A does appear to be a more ‘bells and whistle’ premium version from the range. A closer look at the design seems to suggest some of the following:

2 x M.2 drives

3 x PCIe x16 slots

3 x PCIe x1

With both products removed from the ASUS website now, this is, if nothing else, a pretty solid window into what we can expect from the upcoming Intel 10th-gen motherboard designs. Albeit, there is a matter of confusion in the fact that the written text references H470 when these images are clearly H490 designs. I mean, just look at the boxes!

What Do We Think?

With the Comet Lake-S platform likely set to be launched within the next couple of months, expect to see a lot more in the coming weeks regarding motherboard design leaks and specifications. This one from ASUS, however, does at least give us a clue as to what we can expect. Now all we have to hope is that the processors aren’t as terrible as they beginning to sound!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!