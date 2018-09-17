ASUS Reveals GeForce RTX 2070 Graphic Cards

Despite all the fuss that has been made around the 2080 and 2080TI graphics cards, you might be forgiven if you had forgotten that Nvidia was also planning on releasing a third in the range. The 2070, as the name would suggest from the Nvidia style of branding, is going to be a less powerful variant, but that doesn’t mean many people don’t have their eye on this.

I certainly do because (I hope) it may provide an inexpensive gateway to that RTX technology and a small slice of that Turing architecture.

Despite this though, news has been a little slim. Until now! In a report via Videocardz, ASUS has revealed three GPU’s as part of their 2070 range.

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 ROG STRIX series

The first of these is the ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 ROG STRIX series. This will feature 3 models including;

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 8GB ROG STRIX GAMING OC (ROG-STRIX-RTX2070-O8G-GAMING

GeForce RTX 2070 8GB ROG STRIX GAMING Advanced (ROG-STRIX-RTX2070-A8G-GAMING)

GeForce RTX 2070 8GB ROG STRIX GAMING (ROG-STRIX-RTX2070-A8G-GAMING)

In terms of design, the variants all appear to be very similar with each having a 3-fan design.

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 DUAL series

The variants from this range will include;

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 8GB DUAL (DUAL-RTX2070-8G)

GeForce RTX 2070 8GB DUAL Advanced (DUAL-RTX2070-A8G)

GeForce RTX 2070 8GB DUAL OC (DUAL-RTX2070-O8G)

Early indications suggest that these cards will largely be identical (two-fan) with differences only seen in the actual clock speeds.

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Turbo

The third entry is the Turbo. Unlike the other cards, there is only one turbo. Without any clock speeds being confirmed or guaranteed, it’s hard to know exactly where this GPU will sit in the pecking order. This does just have the 1 cooling fan, but that is no indication of the performance as we have seen many with this design provide various results.

What Do We Think?

While Nvidia is pushing the 2080/TI hard, it would be a shame if the 2070 got overlooked. The key factor with this card though will be the price. With a 2080 looking to cost a minimum of around £600, the 2070 ideally needs to be lower than £500 and, in truth, I’m not sure it will be. If this is priced too close to the bigger cards, I could see this being the black sheep of the range rather than the inexpensive alternative.

At present, we still do not have a firm release date for the 2070 range. It is, however, expected around October/November (roughly a month or so after the flagship releases are out the way).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!