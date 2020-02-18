ASUS Reveals its GeForce RTX 2060 Dual Mini Graphics Card

ASUS has just announced the upcoming release of a brand new graphics card from its Nvidia 2060 range. Namely, the RTX 2060 Dual Mini. Coming in a compact size and packing some truly impressive aesthetics, if you were in the market for a new and (relatively inexpensive) GPU, then this could be a solid option for you!

What Does ASUS Have to Say?

“The new Dual GeForce RTXTM 2060 MINI Graphics Card is specifically designed for the new Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit and Intel® NUC 9 Pro Kit. Bringing the thermal performance of larger cards to the evolving small-form-factor market. Features like Axial-tech fan design, a custom 2-slot thermal solution, and Auto-Extreme Technology make the MINI an obvious choice for those looking for the best experience with the Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit, Intel® NUC 9 Pro Kit, and other small chassis.”

Features

NVIDIA TURING™: ROG GeForce RTX™ graphics cards are powered by the Turing GPU architecture and the all-new RTX platform. This gives you up to 6X the performance of previous-generation graphics cards. And brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to games.

DirectX 12: Power new visual effects and rendering techniques for more lifelike gaming.

NVIDIA Shadowplay™ Record and share high-quality gameplay videos, screenshots, and live streams with your friends.

Coolest dual-fan GPU built for the Intel® NUC 9 Extreme Kit and Intel® NUC 9 Pro-Kit.*

A 2-slot Design maximizes compatibility and cooling efficiency for superior performance in small chassis

Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring that increases downward air pressure.

0dB Technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.

Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.

What Do We Think?

The general consensus of this graphics card release is that it’s something of a semi-response to the recently launched EVGA 2060 KO. With moderately overclocked speeds of 1365 MHz base and 1725 MHz though, this should prove to be notably faster than most reference models.

With an expected retail price of around £280-£300, this should be hitting retail shelves in the very near future!

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!