Asus Reveals MG248QE Gaming-Grade Monitor

Asus intros a gaming monitor without the ROG badge.

It’s true that this brand new gaming monitor from Asus doesn’t bear the famed Republic of Gamers badge, but does this mean that it’s any less suited for gaming? One quick look at the specs is all it takes to make up your mind. However, depending on what your expectations are, this product might prove surprisingly good or rather disappointing. It’s worth noting ahead that this is an entry-level 24-inch gaming monitor. It costs about $250-$280, and for that kind of money, you’re getting 1920 x 1080 pixels, but at a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Asus also implemented AMD FreeSync support, as well as a 1 ms (GTG) response time. Not too bad, right? Especially considering the other ROG-inspired features such as the GameVisual display presets, timers, frame-rate counters, and OSD crosshairs.

What about the panel?

This is not an IPS display, but you probably expected this. The MG248QE comes with a TN-film panel, which boasts LED backlit illumination, 170°/160° (V/H) maximum viewing-angles, 350 cd/m² maximum brightness, and a 100000000:1 “ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio. But since the product has a pretty high refresh rate, Asus added something called passive anti-ghosting into the mix. This feature should dramatically reduce ghosting in order to improve the overall gaming experience. As far as connectivity is concerned, we’re looking at HDMI 1.4a, DisplayPort 1.2a, and dual-link DVI.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video