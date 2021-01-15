ASUS ROG Delta S Gaming Headset Review

Picking a good quality headset is pretty easy these days, in the £50-100 area, it seems that every brand has something very competitive. Of course, if you want a few more features and better sound quality, you can expect to spend more in the region of £80-150, and you’ll find most brands have something exciting in this price range too. However, when we get to the £150-£250 price range, which is firmly in enthusiast’s territory, our expectations go up quite a lot. For this kind of money, you’ll want all the latest and greatest features, premium build quality, connectivity, style, comfort and more. At around £190, the ASUS ROG DELTA S is far from the most expensive gaming headset I’ve reviewed, but it’s expensive enough to leave me expecting a lot from it. Let’s see if it can impress me!

ASUS ROG Delta S

Fortunately, ASUS has a strong history of really amazing headsets, and their DELTA series have proven to be some of the best equipped on the market for a few years now. Actually, their Delda headset from two years ago is still one of the best I’ve ever reviewed, and even two years later, it’s still one of the best equipped. So, can the DELTA S really improve on it? Well, it features the same QUAD DAC ESS 9281 hardware, so no improvement there… not that it was needed. You get their latest AI Noise-Canceling Microphone, which is great, but otherwise, the hardware seems identical to me.

Features

Features industry-leading high-resolution ESS 9281 with QUAD DAC™ technology, plus MQA technology support to deliver impeccably detailed, true-to-life audio

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Microphone offers crystal-clear in-game voice communication

Customizable, multi-colour RGB lighting and unique Soundwave Light mode let you shine in style

Exclusive ASUS Essence drivers, airtight chamber design and audio signal diversion technology work in unison to produce immersive audio

Lightweight 300-gram design provides maximum comfort

Ergonomic and fast-cooling D-shaped ear cushions ensure a perfect fit

USB-C® connector ensures compatibility with PCs, Mac, mobile devices and game consoles such as Nintendo Switch™ and Sony PlayStation®

High-Resolution ESS 9281 Quad-DAC

The ESS 9281 digital-to-analog converter (DAC) features QUAD DAC™ technology to provide lossless audio processing. Each of its four DACs devotes processing power to a subset of the audible frequency range, from lows, mids, highs to ultra-highs. The four signals are then combined, which produces clearer sound with an impressive 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio that’s much higher than any other comparable device in the market. Hear every detail and enjoy crisp, clear sound for a true-to-life audio experience with ROG Delta S.

What ASUS Had to Say