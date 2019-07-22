ASUS ROG Phone II Detailed and It’s a BEAST!

The ASUS RoG Phone was a bit of a monster when it came to performance. Sure, it’s a phone that you can make calls on, send texts to your buddies and browse Instagram on. However, the real meat for that phone is in its gaming capabilities. Obviously, that may not appeal to everyone, but if you want pure mobile gaming awesomeness, it was the way to go. At least, until now.

ASUS ROG Phone II

Their latest phone is going to be quite the upgrade. Firstly, it’s the first mobile phone to use the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU. If that’s not enough, you also get a 120Hz AMOLED display with a blazing fast 1ms response rate. AND if THAT isn’t enough, a freaking massive 6000 mAh battery that should ensure you’re playing PUBG Mobile for the entirety of your train journey back from the office. Plus, with HyperCharge, it won’t take a lifetime to top it back up.

Display

As bleeding edge as the CPU, the AMOLED display features 10-bit HDR, ensuring the best visual quality around. If that’s not enough, at 6.59″ it has plenty of real-estate too. In other words, it’s perfect for gaming!

Key Features

Dominating performance: World’s first gaming phone to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus clocked at up to 2.96GHz with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

World’s first gaming phone to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus clocked at up to 2.96GHz with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU Supercharged visuals: World’s first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR 6.59″ display with Delta-E <1 color accuracy and unrivaled 49ms touch latency

World’s first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR 6.59″ display with Delta-E <1 color accuracy and unrivaled 49ms touch latency Non-stop stamina: Monster 6000mAh long-life battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge for non-stop gaming power and lightning-quick charging

Monster 6000mAh long-life battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge for non-stop gaming power and lightning-quick charging Fully immersive gaming: Landscape-oriented design, Dual Surrounding Vibration, front-facing stereo speakers, plus a new range of modular accessories

What ASUS ROG Had to Say

ROG Phone II delivers dominating performance in every arena, with no compromises. It’s the world’s first gaming smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform, clocked at up to 2.96GHz for a 4% performance boost over the standard Snapdragon 855 and teamed with up to 12GB RAM for effortless gaming power. The special Adreno™ 640 GPU — running at 675MHz, 15% faster than the standard Adreno™ 640 — offers faster display throughput and greater power efficiency, making ROG Phone II a graphics powerhouse that’s unfazed by today’s demanding visuals. To ensure maximum sustained performance, the second-generation GameCool II cooling system in ROG Phone II has a newly designed 3D vapor chamber that’s even more effective at removing heat from the phone. There’s also a new AeroActive Cooler II featuring redesigned fan blades that deliver even more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System, and which can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case. The AeroActive Cooler II is now whisper-quiet, with a 24dBA noise level — 4X quieter than the original design. And it doesn’t end there: the high-capacity 512GB UFS 3.0 ROM provides ultrafast data storage, and connectivity is supercharged with 4G LTE Cat 18 download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and wireless speeds of up to 4.6Gbps with WiGig™ (802.11ad). Gamers craving mind-blowing performance need look no further than ROG Phone II.

Specifications

Photos, Videos, Price and More!

Unfortunately, this is all we have right now. However, I suspect ASUS RoG will follow suit with images, videos, prices, and much more very soon. Stay tuned.