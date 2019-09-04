ASUS ROG Phone II Officially Unveiled – It’s a BEAST!

Mobile games, I know you’re out there, and there’s a new king of devices for you to enjoy. The ASUS ROG Phone II is coming out swinging. It features the world’s first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED Display. Plus, if that’s not fancy enough for you, an absolutely massive 6000 mAh battery will keep you in the game.

Features

Dominating performance: World’s first gaming phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus clocked at 2.96GHz with Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU

Supercharged visuals: World’s first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR 6.59″ display with Delta-E <1 colour accuracy and unrivalled 49ms touch latency

Non-stop stamina: Monster 6000mAh long-life battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge for non-stop gaming power and lightning-quick charging

Fully immersive gaming: Landscape-oriented design, Dual Surrounding Vibration, front-facing stereo speakers, plus a new range of modular accessories

Serious Hardware

With one of the fastest mobile processors on the market, the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Of course, that’s tuned to an impressive 2.96 GHz too. Then add the mighty Adreno 640 GPU. Of course, their new GameCool II 3D Vapor-chamber cooling. This is pretty damn impressive stuff for a phone, and would give quite a few older gaming laptops a bit of a spanking, relatively speaking.

Ultimate Edition

The new ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition features an exclusive new colour theme and upgraded specifications. The understated Matte Black colourway gives the phone a unique personality, with the distinctive patterning emblazoned on the back cover adding emphasis. The hardware specification of the Ultimate Edition has been upgraded to a massive 1TB UFS 3.0 ROM, and users can also enjoy faster Cat 20 4G LTE download speeds of up to 2Gbps. This upgraded version with its exclusive design and powerful storage performance offers owners the finest integration of design and technology.

Immersive

Uprated AirTrigger II technology provides extra-precise ultrasonic touch controls with a vibration latency of just 20ms. They now also support both tap and slide motions — with fine-tuned feedback for a console-like button feel, and the Dual Surrounding Vibration technology creates a powerful 3D force-feedback experience. The unique side-mounted USB-C™ charging port and 3.5mm audio jack let users keep their phone topped up and their headphones plugged in. without cramping their style during marathon sessions. And it doesn’t end there: the dual front-facing speakers are positioned at top and bottom of the phone for perfect stereo imaging in landscape mode, while the groundbreaking multiantenna Wi-Fi is designed to deliver maximum landscape-mode performance.

Partnerships

ASUS has teamed up with the likes of Blazing Games Inc., Capcom, Gameloft, MADFINGER Games, and more to bring the latest games and support to the phone too. So stay tuned for more on all of this!

Release Date

The ASUS ROG Phone II pre-orders start on September 4th as the ASUS eShop. They’ll ship towards the end of the month. However, the Ultimate Edition will be in Q4 2019.