ASUS RoG STRIX Impact II Gaming Mouse Review

When the ASUS ROG STRIX Impact launched a few years ago, it proved to be quite popular, but these days, it’s getting a little behind the competition, and it’s time for an upgrade! The old sensor, switches, RGB tech and well…. everything, has been replaced and upgraded.

The new model is now 12g lighter, the sensor now operates at 6200 DPI, there’s now 5 instead of 4 programmable buttons, and three-zone RGB, not one-zone. The list goes on, but make no mistake, this may carry the same Impact name, but it’s absolutely a completely new mouse.

Features

Lightweight build and ambidextrous ergonomics co-designed with pro gamers for optimal performance.

Pivoted button mechanism for fast response and accurate performance, accompanied by a clean, tactile feel.

Fast, smooth and flexible glides with lightweight, soft-rubber cable.

6,200 dpi optical sensor with four-level DPI switch for sensitivity adjustment.

On-the-fly DPI button for effortless accuracy adjustments.

Exclusive push-fit switch socket design to easily vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse.

ASUS Aura RGB illumination and compatibility with the Aura Sync ecosystem.

What ASUS Had to Say

“ROG Strix Impact II is a lightweight, ambidextrous gaming mouse that delivers smooth action and superb flexibility. It features pivoted buttons and a soft-rubber cable for fast, tactile clicks and unhindered glides. There’s also a 6,200 dpi sensor for pinpoint accuracy. As well, Impact II is equipped with an exclusive, push-fit switch socket design to extend its lifespan, and a four-level adjustable DPI switch that makes it easy to vary sensitivity to match the way you play, and a semi-transparent cover for a final touch of style.” – ASUS

Specifications

As I said before, this is a new version of the Impact gaming mouse from a few years ago. However, literally everything has been changed. The shape of the mouse means it’s no longer and slightly taller and wider. However, as much as it has grown, it’s shed some weight, and now features more hardware than ever before. That includes their fantastic hot-swappable switch mounts, allowing you to replace the switches should they fail or you want to use a different kind.