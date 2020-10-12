ASUS ROG STRIX Impact II Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

ASUS may be better known for their motherboards and graphics cards, but make no mistake, they’re a serious competitor when it comes to peripherals too. Over the last few years in particular, we’ve seen some really amazing keyboards, headsets, gaming mice and more from them. Their mice have always been especially interesting, as they always try to do something a little more unique with their designs and features. Of course, as part of their ROG STRIX series, the new Impact II isn’t your typical office pointer either, this is their flagship gaming division, so it’s obviously a mouse to appeal to the enthusiast gamers out there.

ASUS ROG STRIX Impact II Wireless Gaming Mouse

The ASUS ROG Strix Impact II wireless gaming mouse comes equipped with an impressive 16,000 DPI optical sensor. That’s some seriously swift tracking for a wireless mouse, which often dial down the DPI to save power. You get 2.4 GHz wireless, ensuring lag-free and cable-free performance thanks to their SmartHop channel monitoring system. However, if you REALLY need that cable, it comes with a handy USB-C to get you hooked up. The features don’t end there either, with swappable switches, fully programmable buttons, RGB and more!

Features

Optimised connectivity includes wireless 2.4GHz and wired USB

Industry-leading 16,000 dpi, 400 IPS optical sensor for exceptional performance

Exclusive push-fit switch socket design to vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse

Long-lasting wireless gaming with power-efficient sensor

On-the-fly DPI button for effortless accuracy adjustments

Lightweight design for speedy glides, precise control and easy portability

Pivoted button mechanism for fast response and accurate performance, accompanied by a clean, tactile feel

Exclusive Armoury Crate software for easy and intuitive configuration

What ASUS Had to Say