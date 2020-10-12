ASUS ROG STRIX Impact II Wireless Gaming Mouse Review
Peter Donnell / 3 seconds ago
ASUS may be better known for their motherboards and graphics cards, but make no mistake, they’re a serious competitor when it comes to peripherals too. Over the last few years in particular, we’ve seen some really amazing keyboards, headsets, gaming mice and more from them. Their mice have always been especially interesting, as they always try to do something a little more unique with their designs and features. Of course, as part of their ROG STRIX series, the new Impact II isn’t your typical office pointer either, this is their flagship gaming division, so it’s obviously a mouse to appeal to the enthusiast gamers out there.
ASUS ROG STRIX Impact II Wireless Gaming Mouse
The ASUS ROG Strix Impact II wireless gaming mouse comes equipped with an impressive 16,000 DPI optical sensor. That’s some seriously swift tracking for a wireless mouse, which often dial down the DPI to save power. You get 2.4 GHz wireless, ensuring lag-free and cable-free performance thanks to their SmartHop channel monitoring system. However, if you REALLY need that cable, it comes with a handy USB-C to get you hooked up. The features don’t end there either, with swappable switches, fully programmable buttons, RGB and more!
Features
- Optimised connectivity includes wireless 2.4GHz and wired USB
- Industry-leading 16,000 dpi, 400 IPS optical sensor for exceptional performance
- Exclusive push-fit switch socket design to vary click resistance and extend the lifespan of the mouse
- Long-lasting wireless gaming with power-efficient sensor
- On-the-fly DPI button for effortless accuracy adjustments
- Lightweight design for speedy glides, precise control and easy portability
- Pivoted button mechanism for fast response and accurate performance, accompanied by a clean, tactile feel
- Exclusive Armoury Crate software for easy and intuitive configuration
What ASUS Had to Say
“ROG collaborated with professional gamers in developing ROG Strix Impact II Wireless. The result is an optimised, ergonomic gaming mouse that weighs just 93 grams. It features a 16,000 dpi sensor that tracks up to 400 inches per second, with a maximum acceleration of up to 40 G, so you’re assured of superfast responses and precision control – all without a hint of lag.” – ASUS