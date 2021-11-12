ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Laptop Leak Hints At Huge AMD & Nvidia Spec!

With CES 2022 quickly approaching, one of the key product reveals expected to be made at the event is AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 mobile processors. With this in mind, therefore, we can clearly expect to see a lot of new laptop launches featuring the best of what both AMD and Nvidia have to offer in combination. – While we have yet to see any potential representations of what they might represent so far, following a report via Videocardz leaked specifications of an upcoming ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 have appeared online and, overall, it seems to be putting together an exceptionally potent system featuring the best of BOTH worlds.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15

Sadly, we do not have any actual images of this new and upcoming ASUS laptop, following the leak of embargoed information, however, we do have a number of technical specifications as well as the full hardware contained within this laptop model.

Now, while I can attempt to drag this out into many paragraphs waxing lyrical over this model, as you can see for yourself below, this ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 features not only an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (AMD’s presumably upcoming mobile flagship), but also an Nvidia 3080 Ti as well as a whopping 32GB of DDR5 memory (the first semi-confirmed instance we’ve seen of DDR5 memory on a laptop model).

Put simply, this laptop looks to represent an absolute powerhouse of performance!

When Will We Know More?

As noted above, both the AMD Ryzen 6000 and Nvidia 3080 Ti mobile launches are expected to be made at CES 2022 which is set to kick off on January 5th. If therefore, this specification from ASUS is anything to go by, for consumers looking for new and exceptionally powerful laptops, there are definitely some very good things on the horizon! – Albeit, just in case it needed to be said, don’t expect models such as this to be cheap!

