ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Keyboard Announced

ASUS has just revealed their latest gaming keyboard, the ASUS ROG Strix Scope! It comes equipped with ASUS’s own in-house developed mechanical switches too.

It’s pretty common for brands to invest in their own switches these days, Cherry are expensive and in high demand. However, ASUS now have their own RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These promise a 1 millisecond response time, a 100-million keystroke lifespan, and wobble-free caps. I mean, that’s the basics of a good switch covered right there.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX

ASUS claim the switch if the first to use a hollow-square stem design and embedded RGB LEDs. Basically, a new way to mount the cap, and an RGB lighting effect that’s all-round the key. We don’t know much more about that beyond the two included pictures though.

If you’re worried about custom keycaps, you’re right, it does appear it uses a custom mount. Plus, ASUS is focusing on the enlarged CTRL key, which is twice as wide. There’s also a stealth key. It’ll hide all open apps and mute sound. So basically it’s an “I wasn’t watching porn, I was buying you a… present, yes, that’s what I was doing” switch. I know it, you know it, we all know it.

Other than that, it’s a pretty well equipped keyboard. USB 2.0 passthrough, dust and spill resistant, full RGB, brushed aluminium top panel, etc.

Price and Availability

It’ll be available in Q1 of 2021, with an MSRP of 139 EUR, and we’ll update you as soon as we know any more.