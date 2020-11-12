ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Keyboard Announced

/ 22 mins ago
ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Keyboard Announced

ASUS has just revealed their latest gaming keyboard, the ASUS ROG Strix Scope! It comes equipped with ASUS’s own in-house developed mechanical switches too.

It’s pretty common for brands to invest in their own switches these days, Cherry are expensive and in high demand. However, ASUS now have their own RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These promise a 1 millisecond response time, a 100-million keystroke lifespan, and wobble-free caps. I mean, that’s the basics of a good switch covered right there.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX

ASUS claim the switch if the first to use a hollow-square stem design and embedded RGB LEDs. Basically, a new way to mount the cap, and an RGB lighting effect that’s all-round the key. We don’t know much more about that beyond the two included pictures though.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Keyboard Announced

If you’re worried about custom keycaps, you’re right, it does appear it uses a custom mount. Plus, ASUS is focusing on the enlarged CTRL key, which is twice as wide. There’s also a stealth key. It’ll hide all open apps and mute sound. So basically it’s an “I wasn’t watching porn, I was buying you a… present, yes, that’s what I was doing” switch. I know it, you know it, we all know it.

Other than that, it’s a pretty well equipped keyboard. USB 2.0 passthrough, dust and spill resistant, full RGB, brushed aluminium top panel, etc.

Price and Availability

It’ll be available in Q1 of 2021, with an MSRP of 139 EUR, and we’ll update you as soon as we know any more.
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is Ray Tracing a feature that you care about?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend