ASUS RoG STRIX Scope RX Optical Mechanical Keyboard Review

If you’re looking for a flagship gaming keyboard, there’s no shortage of incredible options. Every big name brand has a pretty worthy contender, and even ASUS already have a few cool options to pick from. However, there’s always room for one more, such as the STRIX Scope RX Optical I’ll be testing today! It’s ASUS’s first mechanical keyboard to use their own custom switch design. Featuring the ROG RX Optical Switches, which use an optical trigger for a <1ms response time, but otherwise, it should feel similar to a “regular” MX Red style switch.

ASUS RoG STRIX Scope RX Optical Mechanical Keyboard

The keyboard is pretty well equipped beyond the new switches too. You’ll find it comes with full per-key RGB LED lighting, which is all customisable through the ASUS software, or via some built-in functions on the keyboard. It comes with IP56 water and dust resistance too, so while you can’t take it deep-sea diving, it’ll certainly withstand more abuse from those who eat and drink at their desk. Beyond that, you get USB pass-through, some dedicated function keys, on-board memory and more!

Features

ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches: Enjoy consistent, wobble-free keystrokes with 1 ms response and 100-million-keystroke lifespan

Light it up with ROG: Per-key RGB LEDs with central lighting for all-round illumination, backlit ROG logo, and customizable light effects

Built to last: Alloy top cover and IP56 water and dust resistance help ensure long lifespan

USB 2.0 passthrough: Full-function port for device charging and external storage

FPS-ready: Extended Ctrl key for ‘Crouch’ and other commands

Stealth key: Tap to hide all apps and mute audio for instant privacy

Quick-toggle switch: Instantly shift between function and media key input

Macros, management, and onboard memory: Map multi-key commands, adjust settings via Armoury Crate, and store up to five profiles on the onboard memory

What ASUS Had to Say

“Take on all comers with ROG Strix Scope RX, the first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard featuring exclusive ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches. These switches provide a 100-million-keystroke lifespan and offer consistent linear keystrokes with immediate response. In addition, each switch has a central RGB LED to give every key all-round lighting. Strix Scope RX also offers IP56 water and dust resistance, an alloy top cover, and USB 2.0 passthrough. Like all Strix Scope series gaming keyboards, it has a wider Ctrl key and a Stealth key for FPS gamers. Go confidently into battle with ROG Strix Scope RX.” – ASUS

ROG RX RED Switches