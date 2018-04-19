ASUS ROG STRIX X470-F Gaming Motherboard Review

STRIX X470-F Gaming

The new second generation Ryzen CPUs launched today, but that’s not the only great news, as we now also have the new X470 series chipset! One of the first motherboards to feature it is the new ASUS ROG STRIX X470-F, and it’s fresh off of our test bench this week.

Just like any other AMD AM4 motherboard, the X470-F offers support for all AM4 processors old and new. Much like the X370 chipset, X470 allows for full overclocking of all Ryzen CPUs and should be more than capable of handling the higher Max Boost Frequencies of the new Ryzen 7 2700X which we’ll be using to test it today.

Features

Equipped with an 8+2 VRM, and a set of chunky heatsinks, the X470-F should have some decent overclocking potential. OF course, with armored PCIe slots, dual M.2, AURA RGB and much more, it ticks off all the features one would expect from a premium gaming motherboard. If that wasn’t enough, a built-in rear I/O guard, USB 3.1 support and more certainly sweeten the deal.

AM4 Socket for AMD Ryzen™ processors

Synchronised RGB lighting technology works with a vast portfolio of Aura Sync-capable PC gear and includes support for addressable light strips and Phillip Hue

Onboard M.2 Heatsink provides cooling for the M.2 drive, delivering consistent storage performance and enhanced reliability

Gaming connectivity: Intel Gigabit Ethernet, LANGaurd, dual M.2, USB 3.1 Gen 2

5-Way Optimisation: Automated system-wide tuning, providing overclocking and cooling profiles that are tailor made for your rig

Gaming audio: SupremeFX S1220A teams with Sonic Studio III to create an aural landscape that draws you deeper into the action.

Gamer’s Guardian: Pre-Mounted I/O Shield, ASUS SafeSlot and premium components for maximum endurance.

Specifications

What ASUS Had to Say