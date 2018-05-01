ASUS ROG Strix X470-I Gaming Mini-ITX Mobo Arriving May 8

Mini-ITX Motherboard for 2nd Gen Ryzen

In case you are looking for a mini-ITX motherboard for a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen CPU, then you do not have to wait any longer. ASUS‘ X470-I Gaming ITX motherboard is finally arriving on May 8. This is a complete Ryzen solution, despite the compact size. Obviously, it is limited to only two DDR4 DIMM slots and a single PCIe x16 slot for expansion due to the form factor. However, the X470-I Gaming ITX offers 2x M.2 slots supporting PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs, has built-in Wi-Fi and comes with a 6-phase VRM.

The motherboard also boasts impressive DDR4 stability, supporting speeds up to 3600MHz. In combination with ASUS’ RamCache II feature, it enables significant performance upgrade over conventional caching methods.

Like with previous ASUS ROG Strix products, the SupremeFXS1220A audio subsystem provides impressive performance. It even has three LED-illuminated jacks, dual Op-Amps, and impedance sensing for both front and rear inputs. ASUS actually mounts this audio combo on top of the chipset heatsink. Above this M.2 audio combo PCB is the M.2 SSD slot. This innovative design not only saves space, but looks quite impressive since the M.2 heatsink cover has an embedded LED card on top.

Speaking of LEDs, the ROG Strix X470-I Gaming has both 3-pin addressable digital RGB LED header, as well as an analog 4-pin RGB header.

To see all of its features, visit the official product page.

How Much is the ASUS ROG Strix X470-I Gaming Motherboard?

The ASUS ROG Strix X470-I Gaming is $209.99 and will be available worldwide starting May 8.