ASUS RoG Thor Series 80-Plus Platinum PSUs Now Available

High-End PSU for High-End Systems

ASUS unveiled their RoG Thor series power supplies at Computex earlier this year. Now, they are finally available for purchase in the UK. Users can opt for an 850W or 1200W capacity model, depending on their setup. Both are fully modular with an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating.

Aside from the usual power supply features, the RoG Thor series PSU also has some innovative new capabilities. It has an integrated OLED information panel for instance. Furthermore, it makes use of ASUS’ Wing-Blade fan design, similar to what they have on the RoG video cards. Combined with a large heatsink, this enables the PSU to run in 0dB mode. So users get quiet performance. And when it does operate, the fans do not produce much noise. These fans are certified IP5X dust-resistant, so they also last longer than traditional PSU fans.

In terms of RGB LED, both are also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync and feature addressable RGB lighting. This allows for synchronization and individual control with other Aura Sync compatible components.

How Much are These ASUS RoG Thor PSUs?

The larger 190 x 150 x 86mm 1200W power supply model is now available for pre-order from OverclockersUK for £299.99. Meanwhile, the slightly smaller 160 x 150 x 86mm 850W model costs £209.99. Both come with a 10-year warranty.