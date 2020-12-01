ASUS RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming Graphics Card Review

The Nvidia RTX 3000 series has certainly led to an exciting launch. Sure, the performance has been impressive, but stock issues were inevitable given the more competitive prices and the huge leaps in performance compared to the RTX 200 series launch. Not only that, but AMD now have some serious competition, and overall, people just seem to be gaming a LOT more in 2020. No idea why though, do you?

With the last few launches we’ve had, the ASUS TUF Gaming graphics cards have often come out as the best of the bunch, or at least very close to the top. TUF series cards have come to a point now where they’re often even more high-end than the might STRIX series, offering a bit of an alternative path to the more main-line gaming series.

ASUS RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming Graphics Card

The RTX 3060 Ti may (currently) be the entry-level model of the RTX 3000 series, but make no mistake, this is still a pretty serious piece of hardware. The RTX 3070 was already beating flagships from the last generation, so with that in mind, I’m expecting the RTX 3060 Ti to be fairly close to that performance. Plus, this card has a huge cooler, and is overclocked by ASUS, so it should give their rivals a good challenge too.

Features