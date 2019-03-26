ASUS STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking 15. Final Thoughts 16. View All Pages

ASUS STRIX GTX 1660 Ti

It seems it has been a busy few weeks with GPU launches. We’ve seen dozens hit the market, with every brand releasing new GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti cards. However, one of the most anticipated models has to be the ASUS STRIX. Sure, it’ll be a little more expensive, but the big cooler combined with big factory overclocks usually helps justify the cost.

As with any STRIX card, we’ve got the latest version of their award-winning cooler design. Given how efficient the GTX 1660 Ti chipset is, it should have zero trouble cooling this graphics card. Furthermore, we expect that it’ll overclock really well too, despite already having a clock boost from the factory.

There are a few other party tricks throw in too, such as fan headers on the card to hook up chassis fans. There’s their latest GPU Tweak II overclocking software, and the improved Axial-Tech fans! Enough spec, lets move on and get this on the bench!

Features

The GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti is built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture. With performance that rivals the GeForce GTX 1070, it’s a blazing-fast supercharger for today’s most popular games.

Broadcast your gameplay: Get amazing performance and image quality while livestreaming to Twitch or YouTube. The GTX 1660 Ti’s dedicated hardware encoder delivers 15% improved efficiency over prior generation graphics cards and is optimized for Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

GeForce Experience: Capture and share videos, screenshots, and livestreams with friends. Keep your drivers up to date and optimize your game settings. GeForce Experience lets you do it all, making it the essential companion to your GeForce graphics card.

Axial-tech Fan Design brings larger blades and a unique barrier ring to increase air pressure.

Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.

MaxContact Technology allows 2X more contact with the GPU chip for improved thermal transfer.

ASUS FanConnect II equips 2 hybrid-controlled fan headers for optimal system cooling.

GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking and thermal controls.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official ASUS page here.

What ASUS Had to Say