ASUS TUF A17 Laptop with Ryzen 5800H/Nvidia 3060 Leaks

With it well known that both the AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia 30XX mobile variants are due to be launched in the next month or so, there is clearly a lot of good things (potentially) coming to those of you in the market for a new gaming laptop. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, images and specifications have leaked from the new upcoming ASUS TUF A17 that suggest that designs are, pretty much, ready to go!

ASUS TUF A17 Gaming Laptop

This new and upcoming ASUS laptop design is confirmed to feature a 17-inch screen with, most notably, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 mobile graphics card as part of the specifications.

Now, at the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly how potent this tech combination is going to be. Either in terms of individually or as a pairing. Based on the overall specifications provided, however, this is certainly an exceptionally interesting proposition that may form something of what we can expect from the relatively affordable mid-tier of gaming laptop designs for 2021. We say this specifically as this is an ASUS model and, by their prior launch standards, they usually use TUF for mid-tier models and ‘ROG’ for their top-spec designs… Usually.

Specifications

What Do We Think?

With the upcoming launch of both the AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia 3060 mobile platform expected to be made in the middle or end of January, we would anticipate to start seeing these laptops become available to purchase around March 2021. Although there is no indication yet as to what prices we can expect, we’re quietly confident that these have all the potential to be some of the best designs around!

For more information, you can check out the official ASUS website via the link here! – Albeit, don’t search for the ASUS A17 yet as the official listing still only links to the prior model.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!