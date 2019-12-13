ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset Review

As one of the biggest names in the gaming market, ASUS has a strong reputation to live up to. They’ve created many extreme motherboards, graphics cards, and peripherals over the years. However, their TUF series has been proving they can be very competitive and more affordable too. With that, they’ve released their new TUF Gaming H3 headset, which comes with a remarkably modest price tag. However, we’ve heard nothing but praise about this headset, and I genuinely wanted to hear what all the fuss was about.

ASUS TUF Gaming H3

It’s a pretty standard headset as far as features go, but at this price range, that’s hardly a big surprise. It’s not exactly spartan on features though and features virtual 7.1 surround sound, powerful 50mm drivers, and lightweight design. What’s interesting is that it supports multi-formats and comes made from more premium materials, which is a bit rare in this price bracket. Of course, how it looks and feels is one thing, but how it sounds is also very important. I like that they’ve called them the “ASUS Essence Drivers” which I’m sure is just marketing for custom-tuned, but it seems like good branding to me either way.

Features

Multi-Format Support

7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

Powerful 50mm ASUS Essence Drivers

Deep Bass

Lightweight Design @ 279 grams

Fast-cooling Ear Cushions

Stainless Steel Headband

Unidirectional Microphone

What ASUS Had to Say

“The new TUF Gaming H3 headset is designed to provide incredible comfort and durability for gamers who play or stream for extended periods of time. Featuring lightweight construction, ASUS fast-cooling ear cushions, stainless-steel headband, 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers and an airtight chamber design, TUF Gaming H3 headset upgrades your in-game audio experience with wonderfully rich, immersive sound.” – ASUS

Specifications

What’s in the Box?

Of course, you get the headset, which comes hard-wired with a 3.5mm cable, making it plug and play ready with just about any audio output device; consoles, PC, mobile, etc. There’s also the usual documentation here, but nothing particularly interesting about that.

It also comes with a Y-splitter cable, allowing the use of the microphone on systems with separate headphone and microphone jacks; such as your PC.

The hard-wired cable offers up a 4-pole connection, allowing for the use on the microphone on single jack devices such as mobile phones, tablets, consoles, etc.