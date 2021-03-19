ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless Headset Review

ASUS is one of the leading names when it comes to high-end PC and gaming hardware, and they’ve certainly worked hard to build that reputation. I reviewed the ASUS TUF Gaming H3 headset a little over a year ago and was suitably impressed with it. It was affordable, stylish, well made and offered competitive sound quality. That made it a great choice for gamers who didn’t want to spend a small fortune on their next headset. However, what if you want to go one better? Well, the new model takes the same formula, tweaks a few things, but most importantly, it cuts the cables and goes wireless! Of course, it’s a little more expensive too, but is it worth it?

ASUS TUF Gaming H3

The headset will work on mobile devices, PC, PlayStation devices, Switch and more. Basically, if you can plug a USB dongle into it, you’re good to go! The headset comes with a USB-C dongle, but they include a Type-A adapter too. The specifications remain broadly the same as the older model H3, with the same powerful drivers and microphone. Of course, they’ve added a battery and wireless hardware, but it’s still a lightweight design overall. Plus, it comes with a built-in microphone, fast charging, and a range of ergonomic adjustments that should make it easier to live with day to day.

Features

Multi-Format Support

Powerful 50mm ASUS Essence Drivers 20Hz-20kHz 32ohm

Fast-cooling Ear Cushions

Stainless Steel Headband

Unidirectional Microphone

2.4 GHz Wireless

900mAh Battery

15+ Hours Battery Life

25-Meter Range

What ASUS Had to Say

“The new TUF Gaming H3 headset is designed to provide incredible comfort and durability for gamers who play or stream for extended periods of time. Featuring a lightweight construction, ASUS fast-cooling ear cushions, stainless-steel headband, 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers and an airtight chamber design, TUF Gaming H3 headset upgrades your in-game audio experience with wonderfully rich, immersive sound.” – ASUS

What’s in the Box?

There’s a plug and play USB-C dongle that’ll work on PC, mobile, Switch, etc. However, if you don’t have Type-C, there’s a Type-A adapter for it too. Finally, there’s a USB-A to Type-C cable that is used for charging.

It’s a standard cable, too, so you could easily use one you have lying around or replace it if required.