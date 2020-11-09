ASUS TUF Gaming K3 Keyboard Review

ASUS is one of the leading names when it comes to gaming hardware. They’ve got an incredible range of motherboards, power supplies, graphics cards, CPU coolers, even PC cases. They have a little bit of everything really. Their TUF series has always been a big hit with gamers though, thanks to it literally meaning TOUGH, and being a more durable long-lasting product line for those who want a more reliable and quality product. However, these days it also means TUF Gaming Alliance, which includes a lot of ASUS products, but also many other brands products now too. TUF Gaming Alliance products are certified to be compatible with each other, while also following a design philosophy to make sure they look great together too. Lots of black, grey and yellow with that digital camo effect basically; which is awesome.

ASUS TUF Gaming K3 Keyboard

The ASUS TUF Gaming K3 is certainly well equipped, with a fully mechanical design for excellent work and gaming performance. Of course, that also means full N-key and anti-ghosting, so you can smash your palms into the keyboard with confidence that every bit of rage will be communicated. You get a USB pass-through port, programmable keys, on-board profile storage, etc. Of course, you get their lovely aluminium top and a boot full of RGB too, so it should look pretty fantastic.

Features

Mechanical RGB keyboard with a 50-million-keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance

100% anti-ghosting with N-key rollover (NKRO) technology for responsive, reliable performance with clicky, tactile or linear switches

Easy-to-use combo keys for instant control of media functions

USB 2.0 passthrough for quick connection everyday devices, such as a mouse or flash drive, or for charging smartphone or tablets

Durable aluminium-alloy top cover for long-term use

Eight fully programmable keys to map macros on the fly, and store profiles on the onboard memory

Individually-backlit keys with Aura Sync RGB LED technology for unlimited personalization options

What ASUS Had to Say

“ASUS TUF Gaming K3 is a mechanical RGB keyboard that features durable switches for responsive and reliable performance. Its customizable all-key RGB lighting offers unlimited personalization options, while the detachable magnetic wrist rest gives you extra support and comfort for gaming marathons. In addition, K3 offers convenient USB 2.0 passthrough, an aerospace-grade aluminium top cover, eight fully programmable keys with onboard memory and media keys — so you’ll be ready to play like a pro.” – ASUS

Durable Mechanical Switches with N-Key Rollover

TUF Gaming K3 features heavy-duty mechanical switches with 50-million-keystroke lifespans, and they’re customizable with Blue, Brown or Red switches. 100% anti-ghosting and n-key rollover (NKRO) technology ensure that each keystroke is registered, so you’re always confidently in command.