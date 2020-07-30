ASUS TUF Gaming VG279 Gaming Monitor Review

There’s a lot of incredible gaming monitors on the market these days. If you want incredible colours, higher resolutions, higher frame rates, huge panels, there’s a lot of options out there. However, the one I have today has one focus, gaming, and it focuses on it HARD. The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279Q monitor packs a Full HD 1920 x 1080 27-inch panel. That may not sound like much, but for gaming, it’s just fine. However, we then get Fast IPS technology with a 1ms GTG, 144Hz, 240Hz and 280Hz (OC) refresh rate support, ELMB SYNC, G-Sync, and even HDR 400. Not sounding quite so basic now, is it?!

Obviously, with a feature set like this, the monitor isn’t aimed at those looking for a new display for the office. This is for the enthusiast gamers and eSports players out there. Driving a 280Hz refresh rate is going to take some serious GPU power, even in some of the less demanding games. It’s 5x the rendering of 60Hz! The fluid motion can make a huge difference is fast-paced gaming though, so FPS, MOBA, MMO PVP, can all benefit in a big way.

Features

Display Resolution 1920×1080

Display Size 27″

Refresh Rate 280Hz

FreeSync

G-Sync Compatible

1ms Response Time

Contrast Ratio 100M:1/1000:1

Panel Type IPS

Shadow Boost

ELMB A-SYNC

What ASUS Had to Say

“Astonishing overclockable 280Hz refresh rate means the display is almost twice as fast as conventional 144 Hz monitors. You’ll experience amazingly-fluid gaming visuals, giving you the upper hand in first-person shooters, racing, real-time strategy and sports titles.” – ASUS

In Game Enhancements