ASUS UK Presents “Trade Up Your Graphics Card” Programme

Any Brand of GeForce Video Card Accepted

ASUS has just launched a graphics card trade-in program to entice users to upgrade. This “trade-in” program is a retroactive rebate. So users would have to buy qualifying NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX video cards first. Then they can claim up to £270 depending on the product they purchase and the old video card they are sending in.

The good news is that they are apparently accepting any brand of NVIDIA video card. The old unit does not even need to be an ASUS card at all.

Which Qualifying Video Cards are Eligible for This Promo?

Purchasing the latest generation desktop ASUS GeForce video cards from GTX 1650 all the way to RTX 2080 Ti is a requirement. As long as they are purchased sometime between July 1st, 2019 until August 30, 2019.

The full list of qualifying ASUS video cards are available through this link.

As for the trade-in, users can send in video cards as low as a GT 730 or GT 1030, all the way to a GTX 1080 Ti. Interestingly, they also accept RX 480 and RX 580 video cards as a trade-in offer. Not a bad way to unload old video cards from your GPU mining rig.

ASUS separates these into three tiers (Good, Better, Best), and your rebate value will depend on the tier. See the full qualifying list here.

For more information, read up more details on the Trade Up Your Graphics Card promo website.