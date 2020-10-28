ASUS Unveils the ExpertBook P2451 Lightweight Laptop

ASUS has today announced the launch of its brand new ExpertBook P2451, a lightweight business laptop that’s ideal for all-round productivity, with military-grade robustness and corporate-level security. ExpertBook P2451 is powered by a latest-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor and also features a dual-storage design, 13-hour battery life1, comprehensive I/O connectivity, and the ASUS SensePoint pointing stick.

The compact chassis weighs just 3.42 lb and features a thin-bezel NanoEdge FHD display, which allows a larger screen to fit into a smaller chassis. A cleverly designed 180° hinge makes it easy to share content or collaborate with others. ExpertBook P2451 also features a durable aluminium-alloy lid, steel chassis bracing and E-A-R HDD protection.

ASUS ExpertBook P2451 Lightweight Laptop

ExpertBook P2451 provides all of the productivity features that modern businesses require. The latest-generation Intel Core i7 processor delivers fast and responsive performance while also featuring a dual-storage design that can be specified with up to 2 TB HDD and 1 TB PCIe SSD for ample storage and fast data access speeds. The ASUS SensePoint pointing stick allows for more accurate cursor control, and 13-hour battery life helps when working on the go. ExpertBook P2451 also boasts a futureproof design that allows easy internal component upgrades.

A comprehensive set of I/O ports enables easy data transfers and versatile peripheral connections, and includes a full-function USB 3.2 Type-C (USB-C ) Gen 1 that offers fast-charging and external display support. In addition, there are three USB Type-A ports, one microSD card reader, and an RJ45 port. VGA and HDMI ports enable ExpertBook P2451 to connect to a variety of displays. To ensure reliability, ports are tested to endure up to 15,000 insertions.

Onboard Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) delivers superfast networking speeds that are up to 3X faster than WiFi 5 (802.11ac), with 4X the network capacity and 75% lower latency for smoother online collaborations.

Specifications

Strength in Minimalism

ASUS designers took inspiration from minimalist architecture, giving ExpertBook P2451 strong and bold lines, precisely-angled corners, and a sleek Star Black finish to give the laptop an elegant and professional look. The compact ExpertBook P2451 weighs just 3.42 lb and is ideal for professionals who are constantly on the move. A thin-bezel NanoEdge display provides more usable onscreen workspace in a smaller frame, essentially fitting a 14 inch panel into a 13 inch chassis. A unique hinge design allows a 180° range of movement so users can lay the laptop flat, which is ideal for sharing on-screen content with others.

The chassis features an aluminum-alloy lid and internal steel braces for additional structural rigidity, while E-A-R HDD protection ensures data stays safe. ExpertBook P2451 passes stringent ASUS internal quality tests and has been quality-tested in accordance with U.S. MIL-STD 810G durability and toughness standards to ensure it holds up against accidental impacts or extreme environments.

Price & Availability

ASUS has confirmed that the ExpertBook P2451 will be soon be available starting at MSRP $999.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this exciting new laptop design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!