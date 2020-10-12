ASUS Unveils its ExpertCenter D700SA SFF Desktop Systems

ASUS has today announced the launch of the ExpertCenter D700SA Small Form Factor, a sleek powerhouse desktop that’s designed to deliver performance with a cutting-edge 10th Gen Intel Core processor, with up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The D700SA also supports professional-grade graphics cards for those requiring advanced performance for demanding visual tasks. This business-focused design not only fits in any workspace but also ensures that work professionals have the efficient power, built-in security, and the durability needed when getting the job done.

ASUS ExpertCenter D700SA SFF Desktop

ExpertCenter D700 is a business focused design that streamlines your workspace by saving space, while also receiving consistent performance at a minimal noise level. This compact and flexible desktop features powerful performance that’s powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processor, with up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to three displays can be used simultaneously without adding an extra graphics card. It’s also ready to connect with its full array of I/O ports to a wide range of business peripherals, and even has seven front-mounted USB ports — including the latest USB Type-C (USB-C ) ports for quick and easy access. Flexible serial and parallel ports on chassis leave more PCI slots available for additional upgrades. A smart-card reader and a SD card reader for an easy transaction, data transfer, or other business-related tasks.

Features

Safe Solution with Built-In Security

To ensure safe and secure solutions, the ExpertCenter D700 will serve as the first line of defense against business disruptions. Geared toward security, the desktop comes with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) for data encryption, a Kensington Security Slot and Padlock Slot to prevent theft, and write controls to enable or disable USB devices or optical drives. ExpertCenter desktops is made to have sophisticated security features to keep your business and its future safe.

Reliable and Built to Last

To minimize the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to your business, ExpertCenter D700 is designed to offer our users 100% reassurance for long-term usage. To achieve this goal, we choose world-leading components – delivering dependable quality and endurance. The solidity of the ExpertCenter D700 have also been tested to the most demanding industry requirements, which includes MIL-STD-810G US military standard and stringent ASUS in-house testing. Feel secure when around inevitable minor shocks and everyday workplace accidents, as it won’t jeopardize the chance of losing reliable data.

Easy to Use and Manage

Designed to be hassle free, the ExpertCenter D700 is a tool-free chassis where you can open it up with no tools required. The HDD and ODD can also be easily pulled out with just fingers, which saves time and effort, making component upgrades and routine servicing easy. You also have the power to do more with a clever internal layout that gives maximum space for expansion. The internal steel case allows you to accommodate up to four storage devices, while PCIe slots enable the easy addition of graphics cards, WiFi connectivity, and extra I/O ports. You can also feel at ease with a 3 year Limited Service, Accidental Damage Protection and free repairs onsite so the maintenance is stress-free.

Preserve the Environment

Committed to creating a sustainable future, the ExpertCenter D700 adopts stringent environmental requirements at all stages of the product lifecycle and optimize energy use to lower your operating cost in the long term. To ensure a high-efficiency power supply, ExpertCenter D700 utilizes top-end capacitors. The power supply features 80 PLUS Platinum certification indicating minimum wasted energy, which results in less heat generation and long-term cost savings.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The ASUS ExpertCenter D700SA is now available in North America via Amazon & Staples starting at MSRP 700.00 USD. For more information on retail prices, you can check out the following links:

Alternatively, for more information on this and other ASUS products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

